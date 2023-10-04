Japan Average Pump Price Falls below 180 Yen

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Oct. 4 (Jiji Press)--The average retail price of regular gasoline in Japan has slipped below 180 yen per liter for the first time in about two months, thanks to the government’s subsidies to oil wholesalers to curb prices, industry ministry data showed Wednesday.

The average pump price as of Monday stood at 179.3 yen, down 1.2 yen from a week before, dropping for the fourth consecutive week.

Still, 20 of the country’s 47 prefectures saw the average price of 180 yen or higher.

The average pump price was up in the northeastern prefecture of Yamagata, flat in Nagano Prefecture, central Japan, and Kochi Prefecture, western Japan, and down in the other 44 prefectures. The highest price was 189.6 yen, logged in Nagasaki Prefecture, southwestern Japan, and the lowest was 172.5 yen, in the northernmost prefecture of Hokkaido.

If the subsidies had not been provided, the national average would have reached 212 yen, according to the ministry.

