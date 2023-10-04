NTT Docomo to Make Online Brokerage Monex Subsidiary

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Oct. 4 (Jiji Press)--Major Japanese mobile carrier NTT Docomo Inc. said Wednesday that it will make online brokerage firm Monex Inc. a consolidated subsidiary in January next year.

With the move, NTT Docomo aims to strengthen its revenue base by entering in earnest the field of asset formation services.

NTT Docomo will acquire a 49 pct stake in Monex Inc. in terms of voting rights for 48.5 billion yen.

The company also said that it has formed a capital and business partnership with Monex Group Inc., the parent of the online brokerage firm.

END

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]