INTERVIEW: Matsumura Vows New Nankai Trough Quake Measures

Tokyo, Oct. 6 (Jiji Press)--Japanese disaster management minister Yoshifumi Matsumura has said the government will consider new measures against a possible powerful earthquake in the Nankai Trough in the Pacific Ocean.

A working group of the government's Central Disaster Management Council is preparing to revise the council's damage estimate for the expected Nankai Trough quake off the coast of central to southwestern Japan, Matsumura said in an interview Wednesday.

The work is progressing as next year marks 10 years since the government compiled its basic plan to respond to the temblor, said Matsumura, who assumed his post last month.

The government will discuss new measures to reflect lessons from recent disaster-related deaths, including those at the time of the 2016 quakes in the southwestern prefecture of Kumamoto, and changes in the country's social situation including the aging population, he added.

Japan forecasts that a massive quake is likely to occur in the near future somewhere along the Nankai Trough, stretching around 700 kilometers from Suruga Bay off Shizuoka Prefecture to the Hyuga Sea off Miyazaki Prefecture.

