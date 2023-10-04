Okinawa Gov. Withholds Judgment on Henoko Design Change

Newsfrom Japan

Naha, Okinawa Pref., Oct. 4 (Jiji Press)--Okinawa Governor Denny Tamaki told land minister Tetsuo Saito in writing Wednesday that he cannot say whether he approves a design change related to a planned U.S. base relocation within Japan's southernmost prefecture.

Wednesday was the deadline for Tamaki to give his approval, as instructed by Saito, of the change to the work to build a U.S. military base in the Henoko coastal district of the city of Nago as a replacement facility for the U.S. Marine Corps' Futenma air base in another Okinawa city of Ginowan.

Speaking to reporters at the prefectural government building in Naha, the capital of Okinawa, Tamaki said, "I cannot decide whether I should approve or disapprove."

The central government is expected to file a lawsuit with Fukuoka High Court's Naha branch so it can approve the change to the plan on behalf the prefectural governor, based on the local autonomy law.

If the court orders approval of the design change and Okinawa rejects the ruling, the land minister will be allowed to approve the change instead of the governor.

