Sluggish Tax Revenue Clouds Kishida's Economic Drive

Tokyo, Oct. 5 (Jiji Press)--Sluggish tax revenue this fiscal year is overshadowing Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida's push to return higher tax revenue to the public as part of an economic package due out later this month.

The economic package is expected to include tax breaks aimed at promoting wage increases and expanding semiconductor production in addition to measures designed to help cushion the impact of high electricity and gas prices.

The government's general-account tax revenue expanded to 71,137.4 billion yen in fiscal 2022, which ended last March, hitting a record high for the third straight year.

Income tax revenue was driven higher by wage growth, while corporate tax revenue was pushed up by higher earnings. Soaring prices boosted consumption tax revenue.

In the first five months of fiscal 2023, however, tax revenue dropped 12.1 pct from a year before to 14,218.5 billion yen due to increased corporate tax refunds.

