Saitama Eyes 1st Ordinance against Leaving Kids Home Alone

Newsfrom Japan

Saitama, Oct. 4 (Jiji Press)--Saitama Prefecture is expected to be the first in Japan to have an ordinance that defines leaving children alone at home as abuse.

On Wednesday, Saitama prefectural assembly members of the Liberal Democratic Party introduced a bill to revise an existing ordinance on prohibition of abuse.

The revised ordinance would uniformly prohibit parents from going out while leaving children in the elementary school third grade or younger alone in their homes, cars or elsewhere.

As for fourth to sixth graders, parents would be obligated to make efforts not to leave them alone at home or elsewhere.

Prefectural residents would be obliged to report if they find any such children left alone.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]