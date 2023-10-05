One-on-One Upper House By-Election Battle Starts in Western Japan

Newsfrom Japan

Kochi, Oct. 5 (Jiji Press)--A head-to-head battle between the ruling and opposition blocs for a House of Councillors seat kicked off in the Tokushima-Kochi constituency on Thursday.

Vying for the seat vacated by Kojiro Takano, who quit the ruling Liberal Democratic Party and the upper chamber of parliament after assaulting his secretary late last year, are independent Hajime Hirota, 55, and the LDP's Ken Nishiuchi, 56, also backed by Komeito, the ruling party's coalition partner.

Hirota was a lawmaker in the House of Representatives, the lower chamber, and a member of the leading opposition Constitutional Democratic Party of Japan. He is backed by the Japanese Communist Party, the Democratic Party for the People and the Social Democratic Party, as well as the CDP. Nishiuchi was a member of the Kochi prefectural assembly.

The by-election in western Japan on Oct. 22 is the first national contest since Prime Minister Fumio Kishida reshuffled his cabinet and the LDP leadership team last month.

Meanwhile, another by-election will be held in the Lower House's Nagasaki No. 4 district on the same day. A straight fight is also expected during its campaign period commencing on Tuesday.

