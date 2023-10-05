Kishida Calls for Sustained Wage Increases

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Oct. 5 (Jiji Press)--Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida called for sustained wage increases at an annual convention of the Japanese Trade Union Confederation, the umbrella organization for labor unions in the country, in Tokyo Thursday.

"We need to make the big wave of wage increases sustainable and expand it to include companies in rural areas and small and midsize companies," Kishida said.

He became the first prime minister from the Liberal Democratic Party in 16 years to attend a convention of the confederation, better known as Rengo.

Kishida reiterated his commitment to beefing up tax breaks for wage increases and raising the average hourly minimum wage to 1,500 yen by the mid-2030s. He called for Rengo's cooperation in achieving these goals.

Rengo supports the Constitutional Democratic Party of Japan and the Democratic Party for the People, both opposition parties.

