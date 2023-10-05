Toyota to Procure EV Batteries from LG Energy Solution

Newsfrom Japan

New York, Oct. 4 (Jiji Press)--Toyota Motor Corp. said Wednesday that it has agreed to procure lithium-ion batteries from LG Energy Solution for use in electric vehicles to be assembled in the United States.

The South Korean company will provide the Japanese automaker with batteries with an annual capacity of 20 gigawatt-hours, enough to power about 200,000 EVs, starting in 2025.

LG Energy Solution will invest about 3 billion dollars in a factory in Michigan to build new battery production lines for supply to Toyota.

Toyota plans to start assembling EVs at a plant in Kentucky in 2025 and is also building its own battery factory in North Carolina.

"Working with LG Energy Solution, we are excited to be able to offer products that will provide the performance and quality our customers expect," Tetsuo Ogawa, president and CEO of Toyota Motor North America Inc., said in a statement.

