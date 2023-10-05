TEPCO Starts 2nd Round of Fukushima Water Release

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Oct. 5 (Jiji Press)--Tokyo Electric Power Company Holdings Inc. on Thursday started the second round of the release of treated water from its meltdown-hit Fukushima No. 1 nuclear power plant into the ocean.

As in the first round, which took place from Aug. 24 to Sept. 11, the operator of the plant in Fukushima Prefecture, northeastern Japan, will dilute some 7,800 tons of the tritium-containing treated water with a large amount of seawater before releasing it at a point 1 kilometer off the coast via an underground tunnel. The second round will run for about 17 days.

After the end of the first round, TEPCO checked related facilities including pipework and a pump to see if there is any abnormality. The company checked the diluted water on Tuesday and confirmed that the concentration of tritium, a radioactive substance, was below safety standards.

On Thursday, TEPCO started the water discharge by activating a pump around 10:20 a.m.

TEPCO checks the tritium concentration in nearby sea areas every day. Also, the Environment Ministry, the Fisheries Agency and the prefectural government of Fukushima conduct their own inspections on seawater and aquatic products. These inspections confirmed that the concentration levels were below the state standards.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]