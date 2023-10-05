Japan Media Assn Urges Platforms to Face Press Sincerely

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Oct. 5 (Jiji Press)--The Japan Newspaper Publishers and Editors Association released a statement Thursday, urging operators of digital platforms carrying news articles to communicate sincerely with media organizations.

The statement came after the Fair Trade Commission said in a report last month that providers of portal sites and other platforms were in a superior bargaining position against news organizations and that some of them may be violating the antimonopoly law.

The association, also known as Nihon Shinbun Kyokai, said that platform operators should disclose to media organizations the total amount of advertising revenue they earned through purchased news articles and of the royalties they paid, and explain the criteria for calculating royalties.

It also noted the need to sufficiently consider how much traffic was driven by articles in deciding royalties.

The FTC's concern over interference in the contents of articles by major platform operators "should be taken seriously as it is an issue related to the freedom of speech and expression," the association said.

