Tsunami Advisory Issued for Izu Islands

Tokyo, Oct. 5 (Jiji Press)--The Japan Meteorological Agency issued on Thursday a tsunami advisory for the Izu islands in the Pacific, following an earthquake that occurred off Torishima, one of the islands.

A tsunami of 30 centimeters was observed in Hachijojima island in the Izu chain at 12:17 p.m. The tsunami advisory was lifted at 1:15 p.m.

The agency had estimated the maximum height of tsunami at 1 meter. It had also pointed to the possibility of slight sea level changes occurring in prefectures such as Chiba, Shizuoka, Wakayama and Kochi as well as the Ogasawara Islands in the Pacific and regions including the islands of Tanegashima and Yakushima in Kagoshima Prefecture, according to the agency.

The earthquake, with a magnitude of 6.6, occurred around 10:59 a.m. at a depth of roughly 10 kilometers in waters off Torishima, the agency said. There was no place on land where the temblor registered 1 or higher on the Japanese seismic intensity scale because its focus was far from the land, it said.

In waters off Torishima, an earthquake with a magnitude of 6.4 and a 6.2-magnitude temblor occurred Tuesday and Wednesday, respectively.

