Mizuho Securities, Rakuten Securities to Set Up Joint Firm

Tokyo, Oct. 5 (Jiji Press)--Mizuho Securities Co. and Rakuten Securities Inc. said Thursday that they will establish a joint venture to offer financial instrument intermediary services.

Mizuho Securities employees with experiences in sales will be sent on loan to the new company, slated to start operations in spring 2024, to offer asset management consultations to individual customers of Rakuten Securities, which has more than nine million accounts.

The joint company will be owned 95 pct by Mizuho Securities and 5 pct by Rakuten Securities.

They aim to meet the needs of individual investors on the back of the growing popularity of the Nippon Individual Savings Account, or NISA, tax-exempt small-lot investment scheme.

Last year, Mizuho Financial Group Inc., the parent of Mizuho Securities, invested in Rakuten Securities to take a 20 pct stake in the online brokerage house.

