Japan Files Suit for Okinawa U.S. Base Design Change

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Oct. 5 (Jiji Press)--Japanese land minister Tetsuo Saito filed a lawsuit Thursday to approve a design change related to a U.S. base relocation plan in Okinawa Prefecture on behalf of Denny Tamaki, governor of the southern prefecture.

The minister filed the suit with Fukuoka High Court's branch in the Okinawa capital of Naha, after Tamaki refused to follow the central government's order for him to approve the design change related to the plan to build a replacement facility in the Henoko coastal district in Nago to relocate the U.S. Marine Corps' Futenma air base in Ginowan.

If the central government approves the design change on behalf of the prefectural government following a court ruling, it would be the first-ever instance of execution by proxy under the local autonomy law.

At a press conference in the Okinawa prefectural assembly building in Naha in the afternoon, Tamaki said, "We'll consider our response after carefully checking the contents of the petition."

"It is regrettable that the governor did not approve by the deadline," Saito told reporters at the prime minister's office in Tokyo the same day.

