Honda Unveils 3rd-Generation N-Box

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Oct. 5 (Jiji Press)--Honda Motor Co. unveiled its third-generation N-Box minivehicle to the press in Tokyo on Thursday.

The all-new N-Box features the horizontal interior design, creating a spacious and comfortable cabin, according to the Japanese automaker.

Safety has also been improved with the addition of new functions, namely Low Speed Brake Function and Unintended Acceleration Mitigation, the automaker said.

Honda will launch the third-generation N-Box on Friday, aiming to sell 15,000 units a month.

The model was fully revamped for the first time in six years.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]