Ex-IR Japan Executive Found Guilty over Unfair Stock Sales

Tokyo, Oct. 5 (Jiji Press)--Tokyo District Court on Thursday found a former executive of IR Japan Holdings Ltd. guilty of advising acquaintances to sell the company's stock before the company announced a downward revision to its earnings forecast for the year to March 2021.

Takuji Kurio, the 57-year-old former executive vice president of the consulting firm, was sentenced to 18 months in jail, suspended for three years.

According to the ruling, Kurio recommended two female acquaintances in April 2021 to sell IR Japan shares to avert losses. The two then sold a total of about 11,000 IR Japan shares for about 180 million yen.

In handing down the ruling, presiding judge Yukiko Yomori said that Kurio committed "a malicious crime that harms the fairness and soundness of the market for financial instruments and undermines investors' confidence (in the market)."

The judge noted that Kurio's tip helped the two acquaintances avoid losses totaling about 20 million yen.

