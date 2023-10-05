Honda N-Box Stays Top-Selling Car in Japan in April-Sept.

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Oct. 5 (Jiji Press)--Honda Motor Co.'s N-Box minivehicle was the best-selling new car in Japan in April-September for the second straight time on a fiscal first-half basis, industry data showed Thursday.

Toyota Motor Corp.'s Yaris subcompact stayed second, followed by Daihatsu Motor Co.'s Tanto minivehicle, which jumped from eighth place a year before.

In the first half of fiscal 2023, sales of the N-Box grew 15.6 pct from a year before to 100,409 units. Honda believes that the popularity of the N-Box reflected its safe driving support function and superior driving performance.

The company aims to win more customers with a fully revamped N-Box to be launched Friday.

Sales of Toyota's Yaris rose 12.1 pct to 94,443 units. The Tanto saw its sales jump nearly 90 pct to 73,493 units after Daihatsu introduced the vehicle's outdoor model in autumn last year.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]