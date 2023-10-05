Fujitsu, Riken Develop Quantum Computer-Simulator Hybrid

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Oct. 5 (Jiji Press)--Fujitsu Ltd. and the government-backed research institute Riken said Thursday that they have developed a computing platform that combines Japan's second domestic quantum computer and a quantum computer simulator.

The "platform for hybrid quantum computing" will be provided to companies and research institutions conducting joint research with Fujitsu and Riken.

The new platform is expected to carry out calculations that were impossible with conventional computers due to their large volume, contributing to research and development in fields such as chemistry, drug development and finance.

The quantum computer used in the platform is a so-called superconducting computer, which uses superconducting circuits cooled to very low temperatures. The country's first domestic quantum computer, developed by a team including the Riken Center for Quantum Computing and Fujitsu and unveiled in March, is also a superconducting computer.

Superconducting computers are capable of high-speed calculations but make errors that cannot be eliminated with the current level of technology.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]