Okinawa Assembly Speaker Protests to Chinese Ambassador

Newsfrom Japan

Naha, Okinawa Pref., Oct. 5 (Jiji Press)--Okinawa Prefectural Assembly Speaker Noboru Akamine protested China's ballistic missile launches and intrusions into Japanese waters near the Senkaku Islands in a meeting Thursday with Chinese Ambassador to Japan Wu Jianghao.

Meanwhile, Wu told Akamine that peace cannot be maintained if Taiwan asserts its independence.

The two met behind closed doors during Wu's visit to Japan's southernmost prefecture, the first by a Chinese ambassador since February 2017, according to prefectural government officials.

In 2022, China launched several ballistic missiles in response to then U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's visit to Taiwan, with five of the missiles falling into Japan's exclusive economic zone, according to the Japanese government.

Chinese coast guard ships have repeatedly sailed into waters around the Japanese-administered Senkaku Islands, which are also claimed by Beijing.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]