PR Firm Admits to Making Johnny's News Confab Blacklist

Tokyo, Oct. 5 (Jiji Press)--A public relations firm that managed a news conference held by Johnny & Associates Inc. admitted Thursday to creating a list of journalists to avoid when taking questions at the event.

In a written response to questions from Jiji Press, FTI Consulting said that it compiled the blacklist prior to Monday's press conference by the Japanese talent agency, embroiled in a scandal over sexual abuse by its late founder, Johnny Kitagawa.

Johnny & Associates was not involved in any way with the list, FTI Consulting said, apologizing for the inconvenience and concerns caused to those involved.

The list was drawn up to ensure smooth preparations for the press conference and was shared among staff members running the event, FTI Consulting also said.

A Johnny & Associates official explained to Jiji Press on Wednesday, "We've never made any disrespectful requests, such as asking for certain individuals to be ignored during questioning (time)."

