U.S. Spy Drones to Be Relocated from Kagoshima to Okinawa

Tokyo, Oct. 5 (Jiji Press)--The Japanese and U.S. governments are considering relocating the U.S. military's MQ-9 Reaper reconnaissance drones, deployed temporarily in Kagoshima Prefecture, to Okinawa Prefecture, informed sources said Thursday.

The unmanned aerial vehicles are expected to be transferred from a Japanese Maritime Self-Defense Force air base in Kanoya, Kagoshima, to the U.S. Kadena Air Base in Okinawa as early as November.

The move is part of efforts to strengthen surveillance around the Nansei island chain made up of Kagoshima and Okinawa islets in southwestern Japan, where Chinese military vessels are boosting their activities.

Eight Reapers are stationed at the Kanoya base for a one-year deployment from November last year. Their operating unit has some 200 personnel.

One of the eight deviated from the runway during landing in August this year, resulting in a halt to MQ-9 operations. The flight operations were resumed Thursday, according to the Japanese Defense Ministry.

