Japan to Give Shopping Points to Promote Outside Door Delivery

Tokyo, Oct. 6 (Jiji Press)--The Japanese government will start a project to give shopping points to shoppers who chose to have deliverers leave parcels outside their front doors, in a move to reduce the workload of delivery drivers.

The demonstration project is the centerpiece of the government's emergency policy package, adopted Friday, to tackle the so-called 2024 problem, or anticipated truck driver shortages that may arise from new overtime regulations that go into effect next year.

The policy package says that points that can be used for shopping will also be provided to shoppers who chose an option to collect parcels at nearby convenience stores, or set delivery dates that give plenty of time to deliverers.

In June, the government set a goal of halving the redelivery rate, which then stood at 12 pct or so, to 6 pct by fiscal 2024.

The policy package also includes a target of doubling the volume of shipments using trains or ships in some 10 years. To promote a structural shift, the government will support the use of bigger containers by the logistics industry.

