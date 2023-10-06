Japan to Give Shopping Points to Spur At-Door Delivery

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Oct. 6 (Jiji Press)--The Japanese government will start a project to give shopping points to shoppers who chose to have deliverers leave parcels outside their front doors, in order to halve the proportion of redeliveries.

The demonstration project is the centerpiece of the government's emergency policy package, adopted at a meeting of relevant ministers Friday, to tackle the so-called 2024 problem, or anticipated truck driver shortages that may arise from new overtime regulations that go into effect next year.

The government also set a target of doubling the volume of shipments using trains or ships in some 10 years to reduce the workload of delivery truck drivers and improve logistics efficiency.

"The government will make united, tireless efforts to innovate our nation's logistics," Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida said at the ministerial meeting.

The emergency package comprises urgent concrete measures that were included in logistics-related initiatives drawn up in June.

