China, North Korea Criticize Japan's Treated Water Discharge at U.N.

New York/Beijing, Oct. 5 (Jiji Press)--China and North Korea criticized Japan's discharge of tritium-containing wastewater into the sea at a U.N. meeting in New York on Thursday.

According to unofficial English transcripts released by the United Nations after the disarmament committee meeting and other sources, the Chinese delegate urged Japan to "stop releasing nuclear-contaminated water" from Tokyo Electric Power Company Holdings Inc.'s crippled Fukushima No. 1 nuclear power plant and "address concerns of neighboring countries."

The North Korean representative as well called for a halt in the "contaminated-water" release, saying it "could bring about a nuclear disaster."

In reply, Ichiro Ogasawara, Japan's disarmament ambassador, rejected the contamination allegations.

The Japanese government "has been strictly abiding by relevant international law regarding the handling" of treated wastewater, and the International Atomic Energy Agency "has confirmed and publicly stated that the level of tritium in the discharged water falls below required safety standards," he stressed.

