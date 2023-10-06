Sapporo Mayor to Meet JOC Chief Wed. over Winter Games Bid

Newsfrom Japan

Sapporo, Oct. 6 (Jiji Press)--Sapporo Mayor Katsuhiro Akimoto said Friday that he will meet with Japanese Olympic Committee President Yasuhiro Yamashita on Wednesday, after which the city is seen announcing a change in its Winter Olympics and Paralympics bid.

The meeting is slated to take place in Tokyo. Sapporo, the capital of the northernmost Japan prefecture of Hokkaido, is expected to give up its aim to host the 2030 Winter Games and instead seek to hold the 2034 or later Winter Olympics and Paralympics.

"(JOC) President Yamashita offered to discuss how to proceed with efforts to realize (Sapporo's) hosting of the Games," Akimoto told reporters at the city government office.

A policy on the process for deciding the 2030 Games host is expected to be shown at the International Olympic Committee's executive board meeting in Mumbai from Thursday and the IOC general meeting in the same Indian city from Oct. 15. Sapporo and the JOC hope to discuss future bidding activities before the IOC meetings.

"We are discussing various options," Akimoto said on the expected switch in his city's Winter Olympics and Paralympics bid. Sapporo has still been unable to obtain a lot of understanding from residents for the city hosting the Winter Games, he added.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]