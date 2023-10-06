LDP Group Seeks Unprecedented Support for Chip Industry

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Oct. 6 (Jiji Press)--A group of lawmakers from Japan’s ruling Liberal Democratic Party proposed Friday that the government provide financial support to the domestic semiconductor industry “on a different dimension” from past assistance, as part of a new economic package to be compiled this month.

To attract foreign investment, “it is necessary to secure funds comparable in value” to huge assistance being offered particularly by the United States and European countries to their chip sectors, said the group promoting semiconductor strategy.

Pointing out that the government earmarked about 2 trillion yen to support the industry in the past two years, they stressed that stopping foreign chip giants’ momentum for direct investment in Japan “would be a national loss.”

Then they demanded that the upcoming economic package give top priority to chip-sector investment, noting that the move should help the government achieve its policy goal of boosting investment in human resources and wages.

Speaking at the group’s meeting, former LDP Secretary-General Akira Amari, its head, said Japan is still struggling to lead the global chip business again.

