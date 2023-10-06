Japan Foreign Chief to Visit 4 ASEAN Nations Next Week

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Oct. 6 (Jiji Press)--Japanese Foreign Minister Yoko Kamikawa said Friday that she will visit Brunei, Vietnam, Laos and Thailand from Sunday to Friday.

Kamikawa hopes to reaffirm cooperation with her counterparts from the four members of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations on various areas, from economy to security, to smooth the way for a special summit of Japan and ASEAN to be held in Tokyo in December.

The second overseas trip for Kamikawa since she took office last month is intended to demonstrate Japan's attention on so-called Global South developing countries and to increase the new foreign minister's presence ahead of the special summit.

While ASEAN is wary of China's maritime ambitions in the South China Sea, Kamikawa told a press conference that she hopes her visit will "reaffirm cooperation to maintain and strengthen the free and open international order based on the rule of law."

