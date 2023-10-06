Japan's Fishery Exports to China Drop 65 Pct in Aug.

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Oct. 6 (Jiji Press)--Japan's exports of fishery products to China plunged 65.7 pct in August from a year before to 3.6 billion yen, the agriculture ministry said Friday.

Of the total, scallop exports tumbled 71.3 pct to 1.6 billion yen.

China imposed a blanket ban on imports of Japanese fishery products immediately after Japan began releasing tritium-containing treated water from its Fukushima No. 1 nuclear power plant into the ocean on Aug. 24.

Japan's overall agricultural and food exports to China dropped 36.3 pct to 17.5 billion yen, the ministry said.

In July when China tightened quarantine controls on Japanese fishery products, Japan's agricultural and food exports to the country fell 20.8 pct to 22.5 billion yen. Fishery exports slid 23.2 pct to 7.7 billion yen.

