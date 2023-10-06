Japan Offers Grant Aid for Nagorno-Karabakh Evacuees

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Oct. 6 (Jiji Press)--Japan will provide 2 million dollars in emergency grant aid for people fleeing Nagorno-Karabakh, a region disputed between Armenia and Azerbaijan, the Foreign Ministry said Friday.

The aid, including daily necessities, will be delivered through the International Committee of the Red Cross and the Office of the U.N. High Commissioner for Refugees.

According to the Armenian government, more than 100,000 Armenian residents of Nagorno-Karabakh have fled to Armenia since Azerbaijan launched military operations in September.

Japan will also provide 3 million dollars in emergency grant aid to help people affected by severe flooding in eastern Libya last month. The aid will be administered through the International Organization for Migration and UNICEF.

