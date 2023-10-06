Unification Church Objects to Fine for Refusing Govt Questions

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Oct. 6 (Jiji Press)--The religious group known as the Unification Church said Friday that it has sent a statement to Tokyo District Court asking it not to impose a fine for the group’s refusal to answer questions by the Japanese culture ministry.

The religious organization, officially called the Family Federation for World Peace and Unification, argued that the ministry’s exercise of the right to question and seek answers from it was illegal.

The ministry has exercised the right on seven occasions since last November. It notified the court of the Unification Church’s refusal to answer some of the questions, and the court sought opinions on the matter from the group.

A court judge will decide whether to impose a civil fine after examining the statement.

In the statement, the Unification Church argued that the “violation of laws and regulations” that justifies a dissolution order under the religious corporations law is limited to violations of criminal laws and regulations and does not include illegal acts under the Civil Code.

