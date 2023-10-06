Nippon Ishin to Expel Lawmaker Suzuki over Visit to Russia

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Oct. 6 (Jiji Press)--Nippon Ishin no Kai (Japan Innovation Party) is set to expel lawmaker Muneo Suzuki, who visited Russia without notifying the party beforehand, party sources said Friday.

Amid speculation about an early dissolution of the House of Representatives, the lower chamber of Japan's parliament, for a general election, the majority of Nippon Ishin members are calling for a severe punishment due to concerns about the impact of Suzuki's pro-Russian remarks and actions.

On Friday, the opposition party decided to leave the decision on Suzuki, a member of the House of Councillors, the upper chamber of the Diet, up to its leader, Nobuyuki Baba, and Secretary-General Fumitake Fujita.

Nippon Ishin then held a meeting of its party ethics committee to let Suzuki give an explanation. Some party members also brought up as an issue a video released by a Russian media outlet of Suzuki expressing his confidence in a Russian victory in the country's war in Ukraine.

A meeting of the party's executive members will be held on Tuesday to formally decide Suzuki's fate.

