Japan Labor Group Head Vows Sustained Wage Growth in 2nd Term

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Oct. 6 (Jiji Press)--Tomoko Yoshino, leader of Japan's biggest labor organization, vowed to realize sustained wage increases in "shunto" labor-management talks next spring as she won a second two-year term Friday.

"It's very important to boost momentum for wage hikes," Yoshino told a press conference after being re-elected president of the Japanese Trade Union Confederation, or Rengo, at a regular convention in Tokyo.

Rengo will focus on improving wages of employees at small and midsize companies and nonregular workers, she said, adding that the organization will work on increasing wages while strengthening efforts to allow companies to reflect higher costs, including labor expenses, in prices.

Yoshino also said she wants to hold a political and labor conference to discuss policy measures with Prime Minister Fumio Kishida.

In October 2021, Yoshino was elected the first female Rengo president.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]