LDP's Hagiuda to Visit Taiwan from Mon.

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Oct. 6 (Jiji Press)--Koichi Hagiuda, policy chief of Japan's ruling Liberal Democratic Party, will visit Taiwan for three days from Monday, the party said Friday.

It will be his first visit to the self-governed island since last December.

With China stepping up military pressure on Taiwan, the LDP hopes that visits by party executives and others will help strengthen Japan-Taiwan ties.

During the upcoming trip, Hagiuda will join Taiwanese President Tsai Ing-wen at an event to commemorate the 1911 Chinese Revolution.

He will also attend a dinner meeting hosted by You Si-kun, president of the Legislative Yuan, Taiwan's parliament.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]