IAEA Review Team to Visit Japan over Fukushima Water
Tokyo, Oct. 6 (Jiji Press)--Japan will accept an International Atomic Energy Agency review mission for four days from Oct. 24 over the release into the sea of treated wastewater from the Fukushima No. 1 nuclear plant, the Foreign Ministry said Friday.
It will be the first inspection by such a team since Tokyo Electric Power Company Holdings Inc. started discharging the tritium-containing treated water from its meltdown-stricken power plant Aug. 24.
The review mission will have experts from 11 countries, including China, South Korea, Russia, the United States and the Marshall Islands.
