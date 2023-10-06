TSE to Remove 439 Firms from TOPIX Index

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Oct. 6 (Jiji Press)--The Tokyo Stock Exchange said Friday that it will remove from the TOPIX index 439 companies, or about 20 pct of the index's current component companies, in January 2025, as part of its reform efforts.

The 439 companies are 166 firms on the TSE's top-tier Prime section, 272 on the Standard section and one on the Growth section.

They include dressing maker Pietro Co., seafood restaurant operator Chimney Co., Wakamoto Pharmaceutical Co. and suit retailer Konaka Co. Regional banks such as Jimoto Holdings Inc., Bank of Toyama and Fukushima Bank will also be removed.

Meanwhile, 43 firms on the list of candidates for removal, released by the TSE in October last year, will remain in the index as they have met criteria such as having a minimum market capitalization of 10 billion yen in free-floating shares.

Since last October, the TSE has been gradually lowering the weight in the TOPIX index of the companies slated to be removed, aiming to reach zero in January 2025.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]