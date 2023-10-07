Japan-Led Team Identifies How Severe COVID-19 Cases Develop

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Oct. 7 (Jiji Press)--A Japanese-led research team has said it identified how novel coronavirus infection causes inflammation in blood vessels and blood clots, resulting in severe COVID-19 cases.

In severe cases, blood clots form in blood vessels throughout the body, leading to multiple organ failure.

The team, including researchers of Osaka University, Tokyo Medical and Dental University and Takeda Pharmaceutical Co., elucidated the mechanism by using vascular tissue made from induced pluripotent stem, or iPS, cells.

Its research results, reported Friday on the U.S. journal Cell Stem Cell, are expected to facilitate the development of drugs to prevent serious COVID-19 complications.

Osaka University professor Takanori Takebe and other team members succeeded in producing vascular organoids, or miniature tissue, about 1 millimeter in diameter from human iPS cells and infecting them with the virus.

