FOCUS: Uncertainty Remains over Solution of 2024 Problem

Tokyo, Oct. 12 (Jiji Press)--The Japanese government aims to resolve the so-called 2024 problem in the logistics sector partly by accelerating the modal shift, or switching from trucks to trains and ships for freight transportation.

But uncertainty remains because the use of trains and ships involves issues such as longer time for transshipment and weather risks.

The government’s package of emergency measures to tackle the 2024 problem, announced earlier this month, includes a target to double shipments by trains and ships in about 10 years to reduce the workload of truck drivers.

The 2024 problem refers to serious truck driver shortages that may arise from new work regulations and disruptions in logistics operations that may come as a result. From April next year, overtime for truck drivers will be capped at 960 hours a year under the revised labor standards law.

Of all cargoes shipped in fiscal 2020, ships carried only 1.3 pct, or some 50 million tons, and trains 0.4 pct, or roughly 18 million tons, according to the transport ministry.

