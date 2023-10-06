Japan May Seek Unification Church Dissolution Order Oct. 13

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Oct. 6 (Jiji Press)--The Japanese government is preparing to ask Tokyo District Court to order the dissolution of the controversial Unification Church religious group as early as Oct. 13, informed sources said Friday.

The culture minister will formally decide to seek the dissolution order against the group, officially called the Family Federation for World Peace and Unification, and begin related procedures after hearing expert opinions at a meeting of the Religious Juridical Persons Council, an advisory panel, scheduled for Thursday.

The religious corporations law stipulates that a court can issue the order if, “in violation of laws and regulations, the religious corporation commits an act which is clearly found to harm public welfare substantially.”

A dissolution order under the law has been issued only twice, including against the Aum Shinrikyo doomsday cult after a court found its executives to be liable for crimes deemed to have been carried out in an organized way.

It will be the first time for the government to seek a dissolution order based on an investigation mainly of civil court rulings.

