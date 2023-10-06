Osaka Expo Venue Costs Seen Reaching 235 B. Yen

Newsfrom Japan

Osaka, Oct. 6 (Jiji Press)--The venue construction costs for the 2025 World Exposition in Osaka are seen rising to up to 235 billion yen from the currently estimated 185 billion yen, sources said Friday.

The Japan Association for the 2025 World Exposition, the organizer of the event in the western city, will inform the government of the increase soon.

The government instructed the association to estimate the costs more closely. It will be the second time for the estimated venue construction costs to increase if the rise is officially decided.

Behind the increase are soaring construction material prices and labor costs, the sources said.

The venue construction costs are split equally among the central government, the Osaka prefectural and municipal governments and the business community.

