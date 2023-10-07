Japan to Digitalize Bar Exams from 2026

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Oct. 7 (Jiji Press)--Japan’s Justice Ministry plans to digitalize the bar examination from 2026, switching from the long-standing written format to a computer-based system to improve the convenience of examinees and reduce the burden on graders.

The use of personal computers for a written national exam including an essay test is a “pioneering initiative,” a ministry official said.

The annual bar exam, which needs to be passed to become judges, public prosecutors and lawyers, is held for four days. It consists of essay type and bubble answer sheet tests.

In essay tests, examinees need to write some 40,000 words on up to 64 exam papers by hand, putting a heavy burden on test takers. There are also problems in scoring, such as difficulty in distinguishing letters in some exam papers.

The government’s program to realize a digital society, revised in June this year, includes a plan to digitalize the bar exam, calling for preparations to introduce computer-based testing in 2026.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]