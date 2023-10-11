World Cup Feat Spurs Basketball Goods Sales in Japan

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Oct. 11 (Jiji Press)--As the Japanese men's national basketball team fared well in this year's World Cup, sales of goods related to the sport, such as shoes, are surging in the country.

The number of junior and senior high school students taking basketball lesson courses is also increasing sharply.

More and more youths are likely to get interested in basketball as the 2023-2024 season of the Japan Professional Basketball League, or B.League, started recently. Many players in the Japanese national team for the latest World Cup were from B.League teams.

In the World Cup, held between Aug. 25 and Sept. 10 and co-hosted by Japan, the Philippines and Indonesia, Japan finished top among Asian teams to qualify for the 2024 Paris Olympics. It will be the first time for the country to join the Olympic Games in men's basketball in 48 years since the 1976 Montreal Games, apart from the 2021 Tokyo Games, in which Japan competed as the host nation.

At sporting goods maker Asics Corp., sales of basketball shoes in September were three times higher than the planned level, which had anticipated positive effects from the World Cup. Sales grew as the Japanese team scored dramatic come-from-behind victories over higher-ranked teams and then secured a Paris Olympics berth, according to the company.

