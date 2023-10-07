4 Found Dead in Mount Asahi in Eastern Japan

Newsfrom Japan

Utsunomiya, Tochigi Pref., Oct. 7 (Jiji Press)--Four people believed to be climbers were found dead Saturday near a mountain trail in Mount Asahi in Nasu, Tochigi Prefecture, eastern Japan, the prefectural police said.

The bodies of two men and two women apparently in their 60s to 70s were found in a search prompted by an emergency call to the police reporting an alpine accident in the 1,896-meter mountain, according to the police.

The call was made around 12:25 p.m. Friday by a climber in his 60s, who said his peer climber became unable to walk because of hypothermia.

Just after the call, a different man in his 40s who was climbing down reported to the police that he saw several people who had become unable to walk and helped one of them who had dropped from a trail.

Local police officers and firefighters conducted a search Friday afternoon, but the search was suspended due to rain and strong winds.

