Probe to Start over Death of Japan Takarazuka Revue Member

Takarazuka, Hyogo Pref., Oct. 7 (Jiji Press)--Takarazuka Revue Co., a popular Japanese all-female musical group, said Saturday that it has set up an investigation team including outside lawyers following the sudden death of a member.

"We are taking the loss of the life of our dear friend very seriously. We will take the results of the investigation without prejudgment," Kenshi Koba, leader of the group, told a press conference.

The 25-year-old member of the "sora-gumi" Cosmos Troupe of Takarazuka Revue was found lying on the ground of an apartment building Sept. 30.

The troupe's performance in the Takarazuka Grand Theater in the city of Takarazuka, Hyogo Prefecture, has been halted since the start of October. The period of suspension, which was slated to end on Sunday, has now been extended to Oct. 22.

The investigation team includes outside lawyers but not people related to Takarazuka Revue. It will interview more than 60 members of the troupe and expand the scope of its probe as needed.

