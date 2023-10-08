S. Korean Airlines Boosting Flights to Many Cities in Japan

Newsfrom Japan

Seoul, Oct. 8 (Jiji Press)--South Korean airlines are expanding passenger flights to and from many Japanese provincial cities to take advantage of soaring demand for travel to Japan.

Korean Air will resume flights on routes connecting Incheon International Airport near Seoul with Niigata, Kagoshima and Okayama airports after a halt due to the COVID-19 pandemic, according to its winter schedule taking effect from Oct. 29.

The number of South Korean tourists visiting Japan is surging thanks to the yen's recent weakness and improvement in relations between the two neighboring countries.

Korean Air will operate three round-trip flights a week on the three routes.

It will continue to operate flights between Incheon and New Chitose Airport near Sapporo, Hokkaido, which is popular with South Koreans, every day. Meanwhile, flights connecting Incheon with Narita, Fukuoka, Kansai and Chubu Centrair airports will increase.

