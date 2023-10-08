Japan, Australia to Cooperate on Resources, Innovation

Newsfrom Japan

Melbourne, Australia, Oct. 8 (Jiji Press)--Japan and Australia on Sunday agreed to strengthen cooperation for stable supplies of important resources and technological innovation to accelerate decarbonization.

At the fifth regular dialogue meeting between the two countries' economic ministers in Melbourne, Australia promised to continue stable supplies of key resources, such as liquefied natural gas and rare earth minerals.

The two sides confirmed closer cooperation for technological innovation using hydrogen and ammonia in a bid to speed up their decarbonization efforts.

The meeting was attended by Japanese Minister of Economy, Trade and Industry Yasutoshi Nishimura, as well as by Australian trade minister Don Farrell, resources minister Madeleine King and Climate Change and Energy Minister Chris Bowen.

Farrell said that Australia will remain a reliable supplier of resources to Japan. He also said that decarbonization is an important pillar of the two countries' cooperation, asking for further investment from Japan.

