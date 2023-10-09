Japan Opposition DPFP to Launch New Supporter System

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Oct. 9 (Jiji Press)--The Democratic Party for the People is set to launch a new supporter system Oct. 16 in a bid to increase its presence ahead of the next general election in Japan.

Under the new system, people making a lump-sum payment of 45,000 in annual fees will become "special members" of the Japanese opposition party, while no membership fees will be required for those who want to become "fans."

Special members will be qualified to join meetings with DPFP executives, including its leader, Yuichiro Tamaki, for in-depth talks with them, and will be allowed to get involved more deeply in the party's management and activities and decision-making.

Under its current system, the DPFP had about 7,000 members and some 30,000 supporters who pay annual fees of 4,000 yen and 2,000 yen, respectively, as of the end of July. They are allowed to have contact with senior DPFP officials only briefly on occasions including gatherings and street speeches.

Attention is being paid to when Prime Minister Fumio Kishida, also leader of the ruling Liberal Democratic Party, will dissolve the House of Representatives, the all-important lower chamber of the Diet, Japan's parliament, for a general election.

