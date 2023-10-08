U.N. Talks Open in Kyoto to Discuss AI Regulation

Newsfrom Japan

Kyoto, Oct. 8 (Jiji Press)--U.N.-sponsored annual talks on digital issues opened in the western Japan city of Kyoto on Sunday, with regulation of generative artificial intelligence tools at the top of the agenda.

This year's Internet Governance Forum meeting, the 18th of its kind, brought together about 5,000 people including digital technology engineers and scholars from various countries.

Japanese participants included Prime Minister Fumio Kishida, communications minister Junji Suzuki and digital transformation minister Taro Kono.

"I'm confident that this conference will lead to a better future for humankind," Suzuki said at a welcoming ceremony.

He met with Kent Walker, global affairs leader at Google, which provides the Bard interactive AI tool. Walker is believed to have made requests to the Japanese government, which leads the Hiroshima AI Process framework for international rulemaking on generative AI.

