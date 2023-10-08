Japan's Kishida Condemns Hamas Attack on Israel

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Oct. 8 (Jiji Press)--Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida on Sunday condemned the massive attack on Israel by the Palestinian militant group Hamas, which effectively rules the Gaza Strip.

"We strongly condemn the attack that has severely harmed innocent civilians," Kishida said on social media X, formerly known as Twitter.

Regarding Gaza, bombed by Israel, Kishida said, "We are deeply concerned about a number of casualties." He said all parties concerned must exercise maximum restraint.

"Japan will continue to take all possible measures to ensure the safety of Japanese people in Israel and the Gaza Strip," Foreign Minister Yoko Kamikawa said in a statement.

Tokyo will strengthen its "efforts to reach out to both Israelis and Palestinians and work toward calming down the situation as soon as possible," the statement added.

