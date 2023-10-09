FOCUS: Wage Hikes Key for BOJ Policy Normalization

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Oct. 9 (Jiji Press)--With Monday marking six months since Kazuo Ueda, an economist, becoming governor of the Bank of Japan, attention is now being paid to when the central bank can start normalizing its monetary policy, which is now very accommodative.

Wage growth trends in next year's "shunto" spring labor-management negotiations at private-sector companies will be closely watched as an important factor for predicting whether the BOJ can begin policy normalization, analysts say.

While the U.S. and European central banks are moving to tighten monetary policy, the BOJ maintains the ultraeasy policy, including setting a negative interest rate on part of financial institutions' current account deposits at the bank.

As households and businesses in Japan are struggling with rising prices attributed to higher crude oil prices and the yen's weakness, the BOJ faces a delicate task of realizing a virtuous cycle in which both prices and wages rise.

"(Realizing 2 pct inflation) is not an easy goal, so I can't offer at this moment a strong forecast as to achieving it in a preset time frame," Ueda said at his inaugural press conference in April, showing his intention to maintain the ultraeasy monetary policy initiated by his predecessor, Haruhiko Kuroda.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]