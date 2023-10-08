Japan Promoting Scallops in Europe amid China's Ban

Newsfrom Japan

Cologne, Germany, Oct. 8 (Jiji Press)--Japan is stepping up efforts to boost European sales of Japanese fishery products, particularly scallops, which have been banned by China.

Promotional events have been held in Britain and France, and a tasting session for professionals took place in Germany.

Although exports of such products to Europe are lower than those to the United States and Asia, a Japanese fisheries ministry official is confident.

"Demand for Japanese fishery products is growing, so there should be much room for growth," the official said.

On Saturday, original dishes using Hokkaido scallops by the chef of a Michelin one-star local restaurant were served to buyers and food journalists during Anuga, one of the largest food fairs in Europe, being held in Cologne, western Germany.

